Face masks, protocols will remain in place at OWA for now

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The statewide mask mandate in Alabama may end Friday, but that’s not stopping some businesses in Baldwin County from requiring face masks going forward.

The same signs that have been posted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will stay up a bit longer at OWA. Those signs ask guests to mask up and to keep their distance while visiting The Park at OWA and the downtown establishments.

“We have increased our daily cleanings which actually have been in place since we reopened last summer,” said Director of Marketing, Kristin Hellmich.

Temperature checks will still be required for entry to the amusement park for now, but those health and safety guidelines could get trimmed back in the coming weeks.

“It’s over 540 acres so there’s plenty of room to spread out, so people don’t feel like they’re always on top of each other,” Hellmich added.

COVID-19 forced The Park at OWA to close briefly last year, but even with restrictions in place they’re seeing positive trends already in recent months.

“We’ve had great growth, expansion of businesses coming into downtown,” she said.

As the state begins to loosen COVID-19 orders they expect even more growth at OWA. Two new businesses have opened in the downtown district, an indoor waterpark is under construction and set to open next year, additional restaurants are being added and a new watersports attraction will own this summer on the lake.

Murder Creek Distillery and CoCo’s Italian Ice are just two of the latest additions in the downtown district.

You can read more about the upcoming additions in the press release below:

The Aqua Play, by Union AquaParks, offers recreational waterplay on two inflatable obstacle courses in the lake at OWA. Guaranteeing thrills and laughter for the whole family. Guests will slip and slide, trying not to fall off, as they test their versatility and rush across the obstacles.

The Wake Park is a 2-tower cable system by Sesitec System 2.0 stretching across the lake at OWA. The system uses an overhead cable spanning 700+ feet with a carrier to pull riders by rope and handle to wakeboard, wakeskate, kneeboard, water ski or go tubing. Operated by local professional wakeboarder, T. J. Allen, and his wife, Caitlin, their team will provide hands-on training with the cable system to help you glide across the lake: with certified lifeguards on hand to ensure a fun, safe experience for all guests. Additionally, T.J. and his team will coach and give lessons to everyone looking to grow and improve their wakeboard skills. For those new to watersports, Gravity Island Wake Park offers a “get up guarantee” to enhance the experience for every rider, regardless of experience.

Not a novice? Then get some air and show us your tricks on any of the five UNIT Parktech features on the course. With a small and large kicker, bump, medium pipe and ollie box rooftop, every rider is sure to get the high that will keep them shredding! “We are so excited to share the stoke of watersports with those who live and visit the Gulf Coast. We are passionate about making this sport easily accessible to all, teaching new riders and enhancing the skills of experienced ones. Our Aqua Play is going to be so much fun for your family and friends.” – T.J. Allen, professional wakeboarder, and operator of Gravity Island Watersports.

OWA will continue monitoring local and state health trends as they move into the summer months.