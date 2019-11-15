Experts weigh in as new video app trends concern school resource officers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An internet safety meeting was held at Fairhope United Methodist Church Thursday to discuss internet predators and cyber bullying.

Christopher Duff, co-founder of Innocent Eyes, led the meeting. He used to work in law enforcement, targeting predators that target children.

After the meeting, we asked him about a trend on the video-app TikTok that involves dancing to a children’s song, then the video snaps and switches to a rap song, and the user’s clothes change. In many cases, the videos involve young girls in inappropriate clothing.

“Goes into a different world whenever it becomes sexual, where young girls are trying to be more provocative to one up their friend,” said Duff.

School resource officers in Fairhope are aware of the trend. While they say they haven’t seen any of their students involved in those mock videos specifically – they admit they have seen their students post videos that involve inappropriate dancing, clothing and music.

Duff says the app and the trend are essentially just the “flavor of the week,” when it comes to a bigger problem with kids and the internet.

“So, it’s become this competitive place of popularity,” he said.

Meanwhile, three Fairhope High School students we spoke with say they just use the app to watch comedy videos.

TikTok has multiple resources for parents who want a better understanding of what their children are doing on the app.