Expanded eligibility, limited first doses in 2nd week of COVID vaccinations at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Long lines are expected this morning for the second week of vaccination clinics at OWA in Foley. There are several changes compared to last week. Last week we saw hundreds lining up before the first shot was even given.

According to an updated post on the Baldwin County Health Department’s Facebook page the only OWA clinic this week will be today. They begin administering shots at 9 but people line up several hours before 9 and fill out paperwork before the first dose is given.

Eligibility for the vaccine has expanded compared to last week at this location. Eligible people now include “those 65 and older and additional groups of frontline workers: first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people who work in the education sector and judiciary employees.”

They also said “A limited amount of 1st dose vaccines will be distributed. Second doses will be given for those who received first doses at the Robertsdale Health Department.” We don’t know how limited the first doses will be but they will likely go fast.

This is the only OWA clinic this week. It continues for the next two weeks Tuesdays and Thursdays–just not this coming Thursday.