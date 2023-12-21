FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — “I just want them to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Jack Rowe says crashing into Southside Baptist Church Cemetery and damaging at least a dozen graves has been eating at him since the night it happened.

“I just think about what if it was my family member,” he says as he begins to weep.

“By no means did I mean to do that. It was a total accident, and I just want to say to every family member, to any of them that I interfered with, that I am truly, truly sorry.”

He says he fell asleep behind the wheel of his van after working long hours trying to make extra money.

When the van came to rest on top of several graves, he made sure no one had been hurt, and then he made what he called a boneheaded decision.

“I panicked, and I left the scene, and I really feel bad about that,” he said.

He reported the van stolen and was later arrested for making a false police report and leaving the accident scene.

In the days since the wreck, the gravesites have been repaired, but maybe not the pain he caused.

“That’s the part that just eats at me because I had no intentions of doing anything like that, and I’m not blaming anyone but myself,” he said.

Rowe says he hasn’t been back to the cemetery since the night of that wreck, but he will return Saturday to meet and personally apologize to anyone impacted by what he did.