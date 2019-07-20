EXCLUSIVE: Spanish Fort mom fights for cancer research in DC after loss of daughter

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Caroline Berry lost her fight with cancer on Thanksgiving. But her mom is still in the ring.

With the help of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Jennifer Berry met with Alabama and Florida lawmakers in Washington, D.C. this week to advocate for the STAR Act, a measure that funds research for more sensitive cancer treatments specifically geared toward children.

Caroline had Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that attacked muscle and connective tissue.

The trip was powerful for her mother.

“Like walking in there I immediately lost it,” Jennifer said. “Because [Caroline] was such a fierce advocate for research and awareness, that I think it just overpowered me.”

Jennifer says she’s continuously proud to carry on her daughter’s legacy.

“So I tried to channel my inner Caroline and say what she would want me to say,” she said.

For more on how you can help fight for this cause, and for more on Caroline’s journey and legacy, visit the Berry Strong Foundation.