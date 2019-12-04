EXCLUSIVE: Hear from wife of Fairhope man who died in Medevac Alaska crash

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maddox Burts of Fairhope was one of three people who died when an air ambulance crashed in Alaska.

Before moving to Alaska about one year ago to work for Medevac Alaska, he lived in Fairhope and worked for Lifeguard Ambulance Services in Mobile.

“Emergency medicine and helping people and being somewhere like Alaska that has such beautiful landscape and wildlife just made him incredibly happy,” said his wife Mary Peterson Burts.

KTVA reports Medevac Alaska says Maddox Burts of Fairhope was killed along with fellow crew member Robert Cartner. According to a Security Aviation representative, KTVA reports, Glen Morthorpe was the pilot of the plane.

All three were on board a Medevac Alaska plane that crashed near Cooper Landing, south of Anchorage, Alaska.

Mary and Maddox have an 11-year-old daughter named Madison. Mary says they had really hit their stride recently.

“He had never been happier than he was in the last couple years working and doing the things he was doing, and I’m grateful he got to experience that,” she said.

A vigil is set for Saturday at dusk in Mobile at Bienville Square.

