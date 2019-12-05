EXCLUSIVE: Family of lost shrimper talks closure after crews find body

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of Anthony Conway has been fearing the worst for six days.

His boat capsized on Friday in the Mobile Bay near Fort Morgan, and he was missing ever since – until crews recovered his body Wednesday, just west of Dauphin island.

They were all brought together at their Silverhill home to be told the news.

“Something just went through my body of relief,” said his wife Monica, through tears. “Like thank you Lord so much for finding him, because I needed that closure.”

The family says they are forever grateful for all of the crews that searched for Conway “day in and day out,” according to his daughter Erica.

Funeral arrangements have not been set, but if you wish to help the family, you can click here.

You can see the full interview with Conway’s wife and two of his children below.