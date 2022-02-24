DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle after a brief pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was driving a Toyota 4-Runner that was reported stolen out of Texas. We’re told the suspect pulled into a parking lot at Highway 181 and Highway 90 before bailing out of the vehicle on foot.

A short foot chase ended in the Lowe’s parking lot with officers making the arrest. Daphne Police has their guns drawn as the suspect surrendered. Police were also canvassing nearby parking lots looking for evidence that may have been dropped during the chase.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown was on scene as it unfolded and has exclusive video of the arrest.