ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf at Orange Beach is “Reelin’ in the New Year” with a New Year’s Eve Celebration. The fun-filled night includes bands, family fun, fireworks and of course, the Marlin Drop.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and it is located on Main Street and Marlin Circle. The event is free, while some kids’ activities will cost anywhere from $5 to $10 dollars.

Event schedule

5-6 p.m. DJ Matt

6-9 p.m. 4 Barrel Funk

9 p.m. to Midnight The Park Band

Midnight Fireworks and Marlin Drop

“Resolutions are for January,” reads the release. “Give yourself one last excuse to let loose and kiss this unforgettable year goodbye!

The event is sponsored by WKRG News 5, Pepsi and Miller Lite.