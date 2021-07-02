Event venue owners want alligator removed from Baldwin County property

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Usually guests are invited to a wedding, but there’s one that seems to show up when he’s not wanted in Baldwin County. The guest walked onto the Izenstone Event avenue property this week and isn’t wanting to leave.

“I was up here feeding the ducks kind of by the reeds about 5 feet away from the water and he actually lunged at me and the ducks trying to get one of us,” said Amber Smith, venue manager at Izenstone Event Venue in Spanish Fort.

An alligator, Izenstone owners believe to be over 6-foot long, has made a new home in their pond. Thursday night a retirement party was held there and this weekend a wedding is scheduled at the site. They want to make sure the gator doesn’t steal the show.

“We’re going to have extra staff on hand to keep an eye on the pond and make sure children aren’t running near the pond. The photographer we have this weekend likes to stand right on the water so she can get really good pictures of the brides and grooms,” added Smith.

But, this weekend the staff have started putting out signs and urging visitors, even photographers, to keep their distance.

“We immediately called the game warden. We’re on his list. He’s coming, but it’s one person for the whole county. He obviously can’t just drop everything and come. So we’re having a problem trying to find anybody who can come and relocate the alligator,” she said.

Until that happens, they’re stuck with the unwelcome guest and trusting the alligator will stay away.