FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An event supporting The Haven will take place next week in Fairhope. The Haven, a non-profit no-kill shelter for homeless, abused and neglected animals, could use your help.

NextHome Gulf Coast Living is hosting a benefit at District Hall on Nichols Avenue on Wednesday, June 15, from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event will feature door prizes and trivia all supporting the services and programs provided by The Haven.

During the event, donations will be accepted to help the shelter. Paper towels, latex gloves, bleach, Science Diet wet dog/cat food and creamy peanut butter are just some of the top items needed. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

District Hall will donate 15% of food and beverage sales during the event to The Haven. Both members of NextHome Gulf Coast Living and The Haven will be at this event to provide information about the services their respective organization have to offer to our local community.



June 15 is designated as an annual day of community service and outreach for NextHome. “We are excited to be participating in Luke Day by supporting The Haven, a program that has a huge impact in the community of which we live and serve,” said Ginny Stopa and Amy Slade, Brokers/Owners of NextHome Gulf Coast Living, a full-service real estate franchise serving Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

The Haven was founded in 2000 and is the first no-kill animal shelter in Baldwin County.