Thousands pack Alan Jackson concert in Fairhope, some with tickets turned away

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An estimated 2200 vehicles packed Oak Hollow Farm Saturday night for the Alan Jackson concert in Fairhope. However, there were some upset people who never got into the show even with tickets in hand.

“I mean this was absolutely ridiculous. To have to sit in line for that amount of time to wait and not be told what’s going on and then to get there and not even be able to get into the show. That’s insane,” said Caitlin Walters.

Walters says she was in line on Highway 98 at 5:30 p.m. After hours of waiting she says she finally made it to the entrance, but was told there was no room available for her to park.

“The lady came and knocked on our window who we thought was going to check our tickets, only to come knock on the window to say sorry folks parks closed, the floor is closed, we have no more room,” she added.

It was a similar experience for others who emailed or wrote to us on Facebook voicing their frustrations. The concert promoters say they were prepared to open the farm early at 3:45 p.m., but had to delay the opening due to lightning nearby.

“Even after last lighting strike, we have to wait 30 minutes before resuming work due to our Master Safety Plan. We never really could recover from the line,” said Nathan Baugh with 46 Entertainment. As of Monday afternoon they had only received a little over 100 requests for refunds.

A lot of people posted to social media sharing their positive experiences, though. A good amount of people were pleased with the concert and were excited to see Alan Jackson in Baldwin County. Many people are hoping another drive-in concert is brought to the area after attending Saturday’s show.

An estimated 6,000-7,000 people attended the show.

