Escaped Baldwin County inmate captured

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for an inmate who walked off his work detail in Baldwin County is over.

Jonathan Singleton, who walked away from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Training Center on Thursday while mowing grass, was found on the Styx River Friday morning and taken into custody.

Singleton’s escape was first reported in a Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office believed someone gave Singleton a ride away from the Training Center.

Singleton was on pre-trial status for receiving stolen property and drug charges.

