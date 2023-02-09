BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A booming population and rapid development is keeping an environmental watchdog group busy in south Baldwin County. Wolf Bay Watershed Watch is pinpointing areas of concern, bringing that list to state environmental officials.

“With all of the development, it does tend to show some water quality issues. We’re also starting to see dissolved oxygen drop in certain areas where the tree canopy has disappeared. It gets hot. We don’t have rain for a while so algae grows and that pulls the oxygen out,” said Leslie Gahagan with Wolf Bay Watershed Watch.

A team of volunteers have added two new testing sites to the existing five to keep track of problems they’re noticing more frequently along the coast.

“You have everything from oils and greases to fertilizers to mud, and all of that combines together to be one of the largest pollutants we see,” Gahagan explained.

She says some of the water quality issues can be corrected over time. And that’s why she’s pushing for changes now, some of which she’s already seeing in cities like Foley where more green space is being added with each build in order to help capture runoff that might otherwise end up in our waterways.

“And it changes the ecology of the entire system,” Gahagan said.

Wolf Bay Watershed Watch is tracking those changes, collecting data. It’s a long process, but one that’s needed, we’re told.

“So it’s not a perception of a problem, it’s an actual database. ADEM listens to that a lot quicker than just people complaining. So, having that data to back it up is key,” she said.

As the population continues to grow they’re looking for more volunteers to help track and monitor what’s happening.