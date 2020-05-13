Entertainment venues ready and waiting to re-open

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) It’s been two months since anyone went screaming down the roller coaster at OWA. “This is one of the last pieces of the puzzle,’ says OWA spokesperson Kristen Hellmich. While retail shops and restaurants have re-opened, The Park has not. When it does enhance health and safety standards will be in place. “We’ll have some additional social distancing put in place with six-foot standards as well as temperature checks at the main gate before they come into The Park,” says Hellmich.

Staff will also wear face masks and social distancing will apply to the rides as well.

At The Wharf, business is getting back to normal but attractions like the ferris wheel, movie theaters and the Amphitheater still sit idle. Individual artists will decide when they will return to the concert stage. It could be another month before you can go back to the movies and no word yet when the ferris wheel will start turning again.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo closed one week after opening in its new location due to the coronavirus.

.”We have a phased plan that we’re ready to enact as soon as we get the green light to go ahead and do so.” At the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, that will mean one-way in and one-way out and some attractions inside the zoo will be slower to open than others according to zoo director Joel Hamilton. “Our indoor spaces like the reptile houses and the butterfly house, both of those will probably remain closed because they are relatively tight places where people stay and linger for lengths of time.”

The top priority for all of the entertainment venues is that everyone feels safe when they do return. So far, no one knows when that will happen and it will take a minute for most of these places to re-open at least a couple of days after they are cleared to re-open. The governor’s latest health order is set to expire May 22, that’s the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.

LATEST STORIES