“Enter at your own risk”, real estate agents warned of meetings amid Coronavirus concerns

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Real estate agents in Baldwin County are being warned to use extra precautions in meetings due to the Coronavirus.

There are no confirmed Coronavirus cases in Alabama, but dozens of organizations aren’t taking any chances.

“This meeting will exceed the number of people recommended by the CDC in regard to the Coronavirus. Enter at your own risk as it does not follow social distancing policy. If you are coughing, sneezing, or have a fever, or have been exposed to anyone with these symptoms, please do not attend,” a flyer read.