GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — At three months old, a baby ring-tailed lemur named Carrot is as cute as it was a surprise at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

“I came in one morning and Carrot was there and there were a bunch of guests watching and I was like don’t freak out, don’t freak out,” said lead primate keeper Hannah Friess.

Lead primate keeper Hannah Friess at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

Born on Easter, hence the name, the newest Lemur on Lemur Island made its public debut just a couple of weeks ago at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. “It was a big surprise for me,” said Friess. “It’s kind of fun that I got to be the one that found them too.”

Still clinging to its mother Pepper, baby Carrot is a special delivery for the entire species with only a couple thousand ring-tails left in the wild. “It’s incredible for the species,” said zoo Director Joel Hamilton. “So people can see them, so staff can continue teaching guests about the animals and what is going in Madagascar.”

With the newest addition, the future is very promising for the lemurs at the zoo, and Pepper and baby Carrot are leading the way.