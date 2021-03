FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are looking for the owner of an emu that has been spotted along County Road 3. The department posted to Facebook Wednesday afternoon hoping to find its owner.

“We first received a call about an ostrich on the loose, but instead found an emu on County Road 3,” the post read.

If you are missing the animal please call 251-928-2385.