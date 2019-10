BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — EMS officials say one person has been critically injured in an accident on the eastbound I-10 Bayway Friday evening.

The accident blocked lanes for about an hour as crews worked to remove the person out of the truck involved.

A News 5 employee was just behind the accident when it happened. She says it looked like two people were inside the vehicle.

An EMS official says two medical units were requested.