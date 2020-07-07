Employee fired after child reportedly found roaming outside of Daphne daycare

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of The Learning Cove Preschool in Daphne said the employee who was in charge of a child found by themselves wandering outside the facility was “terminated immediately.”
That staff member was looking over the class the child was in at the time, according to owner Jeanee Cwieka.
“This is an internal issue that has been corrected, and we are very grateful the child is safe,” she told News 5 over the phone. She also says the facility self reported itself to the DHR.
Daphne Police are investigating, but tell us although it was negligence on behalf of the facility, it did not reach a criminal level.
