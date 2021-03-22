Emergency pandemic rent assistance to be approved Thursday in Baldwin Co.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission is close to launching a program to help people financially impacted by the pandemic pay for rent.

The county was granted $6.6 million in federal money to assist with this. Final details are set to be hammered out during a special meeting Thursday.

To qualify, you need to prove that you were financially impacted by the pandemic, according to the Commission. The money can only be used for rent – up to a three-month period of backpay or forward pay.

A spokesperson for the Commission says they’re bound by federal guidelines when it comes to how the money will be distributed.

We will have more information on the program following Thursday’s 2 p.m. meeting.

The Commission hopes to have the program active online by April 1.

