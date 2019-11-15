Emergency medical services in the works for Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — An open field at the corner of Highway 59 and East 2nd Street near the airport in Gulf Shores may not look like much right now, but if everything goes as planned it could turn into something the city has worked towards for years.

“To be able to provide emergency services, direct access to quality medical care right here in our community with a facility that is staffed and equipped to handle emergency cases is a big deal for all of us,” says Gulf Shores Economic Development Coordinator Blake Phelps.

The city is hoping to build a 15 million dollar Freestanding Emergency Department providing emergency medical care in just minutes instead of half an hour or more depending on the time of year.

“This is a fully functioning emergency department that you would see at any other hospital anywhere in our area the only difference is it’s detached from a full hospital facility. It’s going to be equipped with all the equipment you would see in a standard emergency department; onsite pharmacy, staff with fully trained emergency physicians,” says Phelps.

The next step, a certificate of need hearing in Montgomery on Wednesday. If the certificate of need is approved then there could be a Freestanding Emergency Department in Gulf Shores by the Fall of 2021.

LATEST STORIES: