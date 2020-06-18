Emergency medical facility coming to Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) With the flip of a shovel, a groundbreaking on a medical facility in Gulf Shores that will provide 24/7 emergency medical care.

“Amazing that we can provide this kind of care for all our visitors and all our residents that they deserve,” says Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.

The new facility will be staffed by emergency room doctors and nurses with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and is expected to cost around $15 million.

“Really strategic in terms of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach in terms of having emergency services available particularly in the summer months when we have so many people here,” says Chairman and CEO of Community Health Services Wayne Smith.

“It is a lifesaver,” says Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, “Because we know time is muscle, muscle is quality of life. So this is one of the best things that has ever happened to us.”

The free-standing emergency department will be located just off Highway 59 near Jack Edwards Airport. Mayor Craft says this may be just the beginning. “I hope that we will have that conversation, that’s our hope. We have purchased 32 acres between here and County Road 4 so we’ve created a health care spot.”

The city hopes to have the new emergency medical facility open and ready for patients by May 2021.

LATEST STORIES