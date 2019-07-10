Emergency Management Agencies and NWS to conference Wednesday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency managers from around the region will have their first teleconference with the National Weather Service later this morning in the run-up to what’s expected to be tropical weather hitting our area in the coming days.

It doesn’t matter if we’re talking about Mobile County, Baldwin County or Escambia County Florida–emergency managers are all getting the same information at the same time. The webinar or conference call starts at 11 this morning. Meteorologists will lay out their predictions and expectations for this storm system.

From there each county EMA will contact their local partners to decide their best course of action. It’s hard to say what recommendations each area will have for the people who live there. One thing is for sure, they’re asking everyone to be aware of what’s happening and have their plans in order.