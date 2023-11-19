ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Elsanor Volunteer Fire Department and Maw Maws Country Market will host a Christmas Food Drive in December.

The drive will take place on Dec. 10 at the country market. They are accepting non-perishable food items.

“Our goal is to be able to provide families in need with as much of a Christmas meal as possible,” read a Facebook post from EVFD.

EVENT LOCATION:

The food drive will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. with special guest appearances.

Mawmaws Country Market serves home-cooked meals, including seafood, and sells merchandise from their antique and gift shops.

