MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Stapleton Elementary School librarian Lisa Comer received three grants in the past year to improve her library and its resources. The three grants come to a total of almost $12,000.

“If there’s a grant, she’s applying for it,” Principal Jim Perry said. “She is relentless in trying to ensure that our kids have the very best resources.”

She received a $10,000 grant from the Snapdragon Book Foundation. The grant can only be used to purchase books for the library. This was her third time applying for this specific grant and her first time receiving it.

“I contacted the librarian at Elsanor Elementary, Susan Loy, who has received the grant twice, to give me some pointers,” Comer said. “She told me to tell a story, so that’s what I did. I talked about certain areas of the library where students love to spend time and how this grant would help them.”

Over 500 people applied for to receive one of 15 Snapdragon grants ranging from $500 to $12,000 nationwide.

According to Snapdragon’s website, they “exist to put books in the hands of kids in a time when many schools are reallocating their funds to technology and audiovisual equipment.”

Comer also received a $1,000 Star Light Award from Baldwin EMC. That grant went towards a STEM table for students to do science activities on.

“The library here is crucial because we don’t have a science lab,” Perry said. “We don’t have science coaches or a science lab like many schools do, so our students do them in the library. Ms. Comer always has science activities set up for the kids to do. These grants help her ensure that these kids are receiving the best education.”

The third grant was for $500 and came from the North Baldwin Coalition for Excellence in Education. This money will go towards purchasing STEM activities for the library. This is her sixth time receiving this grant.

Comer has been the librarian at Stapleton for 21 of her 29 years at the school. Prior to that, she was a third grade teacher. She is the first and only professionally certified librarian the school has ever had. Prior to Comer, the library was run by volunteer uncertified aides.

“When I came here, I had this vision of what I wanted the library to be and I expected to make some changes to make that happen, but I got here and Ms. Comer had already exceeded my expectations,” Perry said. “She’s just outstanding at what she does.”