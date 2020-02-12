Elementary kids dress up as ‘100-year-old’s’ for 100th day of school

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Bay Minette Elementary school found a fun way to celebrate the 100th day of class.

The school had them dress up as ‘100-year-olds’ and complete activities related to the number 100.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories