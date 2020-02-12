BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at Bay Minette Elementary school found a fun way to celebrate the 100th day of class.
The school had them dress up as ‘100-year-olds’ and complete activities related to the number 100.
LATEST STORIES:
- Elementary kids dress up as ‘100-year-old’s’ for 100th day of school
- New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking
- Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Buried in Private Family Service
- “No Tolls” bill introduced in the Alabama House of Representatives
- NFL team’s deep Catholic ties behind role in abuse crisis