Elberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed woman, unborn child

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspected drunk driver accused of causing a crash that killed a young woman and her unborn child entered a blind guilty plea on Monday.

On the same day that her trial was set to begin, Debra Estep pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of assault. She will be sentenced March 25.

Investigators said Estep was drunk when she collided head-on with Josie Jones on the Foley Beach Express in August 2018. The crash killed Jones and her unborn child, set to be named Amorah.

Estep’s blood alcohol concentration tested at .251, more than three times the legal limit, investigators said.

Two crosses mark the spot on the Foley Beach Express where Jones and Amorah lost their lives.

