Elberta woman finds puppy scared, abandoned in her mailbox

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Otilia Gaona and her dog Biscuit check the mail every afternoon, but Wednesday she received an unexpected delivery when she opened the mailbox.

“A couple of eyes, sweet eyes,” she said.

A puppy was inside. She guesses the puppy was about 6 weeks old. It was left in her mailbox along County Road 87 in Elberta. Gaona said the dog was scared and alone in the dark with no air able to get inside.

“What would you think if you’re 6 weeks old and they leave you behind? He cried,” added Gaona.

She quickly grabbed the puppy from the mailbox and brought him to her house where she fed him and gave him water.

“He ate it. He was so hungry,” she continued.

She said it’s not uncommon for stray dogs to walk by her house, but this is the first time something like this has ever happened where she lives.

“It just makes me sad that people don’t value life anymore. If you can do that to a little dog that is defenseless you can do it to a child, you can do it to another human being. That’s just sad. We need to relearn the value of life,” she added.

Gaona is glad she was home and able to find the puppy in good health. She knows this story could’ve had a much different ending.

“Look online if you don’t have the resources to keep your dog fed or treated or whatever. Look online. There’s always someone willing to help. That’s just irresponsible,” said Gaona.

The puppy is now being cared for at the animal shelter. It will be up for adoption soon.