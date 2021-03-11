Elberta Volunteer Fire Department sends letter to residents asking for monetary help

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – In a letter to residents this week Elberta Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Scheer and board chairman Steve Kirkpatrick discussed the urgent need for donations at a time when funding is limited for the department.

“Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we have been unable to host the traditional Elberta German Sausage Festival. Unfortunately, we have been faced with a financial strain forcing us to request you for a monetary donation,” the letter read in part.

The volunteer fire department is asking residents for a $50 donation and requesting businesses donate $100, if they’re able to do so. Scheer and Kirkpatrick say the growing number of EMS calls and extended response times are putting a strain on the department.

“This will more than double our current calls for service and increase the amount of equipment that will need to be purchased,” the letter continued. The letter states that each firefighter requires roughly $7,000 worth of equipment.

Residents and businesses owners can make a donation here. You can read the full letter above.