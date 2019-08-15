Elberta VFW closed, collection notice on door

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – The VFW in Elberta appears to be closed, but it could only be a temporary shutdown. A sign in front of the building on Highway 98 says closed and there’s a collection notice from Riviera Utilities on the door. A representative tells us that particular bill was paid Thursday morning.

We’ve reached out to several other VFW representatives, but so far our calls haven’t been returned.

We spoke to one representative who says this location has been closed for “disciplinary action”, but he didn’t want to comment further. We’re told there’s a meeting planned to address the situation with members. We were also told the location could reopen at some point.

News 5 reached out to VFW representatives in Montgomery for comment. We’ll let you know what we find out.