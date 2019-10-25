Elberta Sausage Festival still on for Saturday

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) Since the Elberta Sausage Festival began in 1978, organizers have never cancelled the event. That won’t change this year.

The October version of the festival will kick-off at 8:00 Saturday morning.

Vendors started setting up Thursday and although they had to dodge a few raindrops Friday the festival is still a “go” for Saturday.

There will be live entertainment, arts and crafts and more Elberta sausages than in years past according to Elberta Fire Chief Nick Scheer. “We did add 250 extra pounds this festival because the last two festivals we sold out around 1:30. So, we added 250 extra pounds, 6250 total pounds.”

The festival is held twice a year, in March and in October. Proceeds help fund the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department and local charities.

They light the grills at 4:30. Come early and stay late, the festival ends at 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon.