Elberta Sausage Festival draws large, in-person crowd for the first time in more than a year

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Food, folks, and fun are the three elements that make up the Elberta German Sausage Festival. The festival returned to normal for the first time in more than a year. Just seeing people milling about. This is something Elberta hasn’t had in awhile–a crowd.

“I’m glad things are coming back in the country and this is one of the big ones for our area so I’m glad it’s coming back,” said Bobbi Seymour from Orange Beach. I got here pretty early Saturday morning. Even by 9:30, the thoroughfares were already pretty crowded showing there’s a pent-up demand for large in-public events so people have something to do.

“Yes people are tired of being cooped in and they just want a normal life,” said Cathy Mizell from Satsuma. Due to COVID concerns and tropical weather the sausage festival shifted to all drive-through in 2020. That meant no live music, no arts and crafts, and fewer people.

“This is my hometown and I think it’s wonderful we can hold this here,” said art vendor Leeann Jones. It’s been hardest for the local fire department that depends on this event to raise money. Earlier in the year, they sent letters to residents asking for donations. Saturday things felt better.

Nick Scheer, Elberta VFD: “It’s fun, we’re excited to be here the park is crowded already we have sausage selling we’re happy,” said Nick Scheer with the Elberta VFD. As people get ready to taste the sausage they’re already getting a taste of normalcy.