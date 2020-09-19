Elberta pulls together in first days of Sally recovery

ELBERTA, Ala, (WKRG) — It wasn’t just the coast pounded by Hurricane Sally. Several Baldwin County cities south of I-10 were rocked by storm damage this week. I traveled to Elberta to see how the rural town is slowly recovering. You’ll see Barns bashed, rows of trees slashed and lots of this year’s crops dashed. It’s a familiar sight that harkens back to the big storm from 16 years ago.

“It looks more like Ivan came through here and ruined us,” said homeowner Robert McGregor. This is the first full weekend of cleanup and amid the damage, there’s also a sense of optimism.

“I’m grateful, ours is not as bad as others, we don’t have major roof leaks we just have no power no water right now,” said homeowner John Gruesser. A lot of people have weeks of cleaning ahead of them but there are glimmers of hope. Bucket trucks and lineman almost bring tears to one of the people I spoke with.

“It’s a beautiful sight, I never dreamed they would be here so quick we can’t thank them enough for coming from all over the country. Thank you to everyone who’s helping us,” said Nancy Johnson. Blocks away, high schoolers bring ice to cars in the elementary school parking lot. Volunteers give hot meals to hundreds at the Elberta Farmers Co-Op.

“We’ve been part of the community since 1949 and we just try to do the right thing,” said William Carlew with the Co-op.