Elberta principal helps launch Blessing Barn for students, residents

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – The door is open this month on a blessing barn, bringing a new way of helping others to Elberta.

“We wanted to develop something, some kind of way to reach our community, to receive items that they needed in an inconspicuous manner,” said Elberta Middle School Principal Katy White who helped spearhead the efforts.

It’s called the Elberta Blessing Barn. It’s something Principal White has envisioned for years as a place people can come to anonymously to pick up an article of clothing, canned goods or personal hygiene products.

“Just your basic needs for any family,” she said. The Elberta Blessing Barn is open to everyone in the community, even students.

Working closely with students through the years Principal White has seen individual needs and circumstances where someone could benefit from these items, but there’s never been an easy way to address those needs until now.

“We see the needs in our community so we wanted to be able to offer our students and our families in our community items that can meet those needs outside of the school day,” White continued.

The barn, located behind the Elberta Civic Center, is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. No questions asked, you grab what you need and leave an item if you can. There’s still a lot of room inside the barn to help make a big difference.

“The goal of this is for us to receive donations from the community and from financial backers,” she added.

A family we spoke with off camera tell us they’re already using the blessing barn. They’re not using it for themselves, but they’re helping an elderly resident in town with essential needs.