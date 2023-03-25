BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Elberta Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen car and identifying a possible suspect, according to a news release. EPD provided a photo of the car and a snapshot of video surveillance of the alleged suspect.

Police said a man reported his car stolen at around 7:14 p.m. on Friday, March 24. According to the release, the victim said he was inside the Big Country gas station for “approximately five minutes” when he came outside and his car was gone.

Police say surveillance footage from the gas station shows a man get inside the car and drive away headed westbound on County Road 32. Police said the suspect is a white or possibly Hispanic man, roughly six feet tall weighing 200 pounds. The man had a full beard and was wearing a white dress shirt, black pants, and brown dress shoes.

“It is possible the suspect was carrying a dress or suit coat at the time,” reads the release.

The car is a 2005 Infinity QX 56. There is no license plate because the car was recently purchased and there is an American flag sticker on the back of the car.

If anyone has any information on the car or the suspect, you are urged to call the EPD at 251-947-4010.