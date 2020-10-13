Elberta murder victim’s dog was key in tracking down suspect

ELBERTA, Ala. (WRKG) — The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit has released additional details on the double murder that happened in Elberta on Oct. 9.

Antwon Smith, 36, has been charged with capital murder. He is currently in Mobile County Metro Jail and will be transferred to the Baldwin County Jail.

Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit said Joshua Carroll and Ryan Frazier, both from Seattle, Wash., arrived in Pensacola for work on Oct. 8, and met up with a drug associate, Antwon Smith. During that meeting, Reid said Smith did not follow through with his end of the bargain, and both men were shot several times and left for dead on the side of the road.

Reid said Smith left in Frazier’s vehicle after taking personal items and drove around Baldwin County for some time before leaving the area. On Oct. 10, Mobile police spotted the stolen vehicle. A chase followed, which ended on St. Stephens Road and Carstens Street, where Smith was taken into custody.

Mobile police seized a .9 mm firearm, marijuana, heroin and cash. Reid also said that inside the vehicle was a “significant amount of blood,” ammo, and other items to support this violent crime that happened in the vehicle. Frazier’s wallet was also found in the vehicle.

“Our community is safe, we thought this was isolated and it was,” Reid said. “Mr. Smith is now in custody and that person is off the street. Our work is not done, it’s just the beginning… This won’t stop. Our focus now is to work towards a solid prosecution.”

Reid said a dog belonging to one of the victims played a key role in identifying the two bodies. The dog’s tag had information that led them to a previous owner, which then helped them identify the victims. Reid also said the dog was guarding the bodies at the crime scene.

Smith is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Calandra Stallworth in 2017 in Crestview, Florida. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit said Stallworth and Smith were dating at the time. Smith was arrested on drug charges later and was driving Stallworth’s car.

