Elberta man sentenced to 15 years on drug, firearms charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for possession with

intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm

in relation to a drug trafficking felony.

According to court documents, Patrick Earl Pool, 38, was first arrested in January 2020 in Elberta by Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies who found him in possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and three firearms. Pool was next encountered by sheriff’s deputies in May 2020 when deputies received information he was traveling to Baldwin County with trafficking amounts of heroin and methamphetamine. His vehicle was stopped, and the deputies found heroin, ecstasy and marijuana in the vehicle. Then in June 2020, Pool was again arrested when deputies responded to his residence and found crack cocaine, marijuana, various types of pills, $1,738 in cash and two firearms. Pool was arrested on the federal charges in October 2020, and he has been in custody since that time.

Pool pled guilty to the three charges in December 2020. United States District Court Judge Callie V. S. Granade imposed the sentence of 15 years and one month in Pool’s case on Oct. 13, 2021, consisting of 121 months on the drug charge and the felon in possession charge, to run concurrently with each other, and 60 months on the firearms charge, to run consecutively to the sentences on the other counts. The judge ordered that Pool will serve a total of five years under supervision when he is released from custody.

Special conditions of his supervision include drug testing and treatment, a mental health evaluation and treatment if necessary, and a model search condition. No fine was imposed, but the judge ordered that Pool pay $300 in special assessments and that the firearms seized during the investigation are to be forfeited to the United States.