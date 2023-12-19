ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta man has died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Richard A. Graham, 65, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado when it left the road and hit a tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Graham was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday on Baldwin County 83, in the Elberta city limits, the news release said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.