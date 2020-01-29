Elberta man arrested, accused of kidnapping wife, assaulting her, and wrapping her in plastic wrap

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Elberta man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping his wife, beating her, wrapping her in plastic wrap, and threatening to kill her. According to the Foley Police Department, the victim was hiding from Justin Kay, her current husband. The victim had recently filed for an order of protection and filed for a divorce. Investigators say Kay tracked down the victim to her mother’s house on West Fern Avenue in Foley. Key allegedly threatened to harm the victim’s sleeping mother if she didn’t leave with him.

Investigators say Kay then wrapped the victim in plastic wrap and then drove her to his house where he smoked methamphetamine. After several hours, Key passed out and the victim was able to call police. Both Elberta Police and Foley Police responded to the call since the crime began in Foley. The victim needed medical attention. Kay admitted to police that his plan was to kill the victim and then himself.

Kay has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence, (second-degree burglary) and violation of a court order.

Justin Kay

