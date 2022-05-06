ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Emergency Management officials say it was a possible lightning strike that started a house fire in Elberta as storms rolled through Friday morning. But the family and fire officials aren’t so sure.

The fire started sometime around 6 o’clock Friday morning. By the time fire crews were able to get it out, the house at the corner of Pilgrim Road and County Road 83 in Elberta was a total loss.

Homeowner Doreen Kirkpatrick was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when she heard her dog yelp. That woke her up and she says saved her life because she was able to get out uninjured. Her dog Oscar wasn’t as lucky and died in the fire.

The first line of severe storms had just passed through the area at the time of the blaze. Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are using footage from security cameras at the home and surrounding homes to try and determine if the fire was caused by Mother Nature or something else.