Elberta High School moves into new two-story building

ELBERTA Ala. (WKRG) — Elberta High School has only been up and running for three years. Tuesday was a huge step forward for the school and community with the completion of a new two-story wing.

Move-in day for students and faculty of Elberta High School is almost as exciting as unwrapping presents Christmas morning. The week-long process of moving into the new two-story wing has begun with students, teachers and volunteers all lending a hand.

When we say “move-in”, we’re talking books, desks, everything needed for the ninth through 11th-grade students to hit the ground running Monday morning. “It is Christmas,” says principal Branton Bailey, “especially for our community. We’ve been waiting on this building now a year and a half since they started construction. It means a great deal for our community for our feeder pattern. We are looking forward to bringing kids in on Monday morning.”

Teachers have been boxed up since August waiting to move into the new two-story wing. They will spend the rest of the week making sure everything is ready when students begin classes in the new digs Monday morning.