Elberta High School honors Baxter Duddy’s fighting spirit by naming Warrior mascot after him

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The fighting spirit of 8-year-old Baxter Duddy is living on through a different type of warrior.
Baxter died last year after battling brain and spine tumors for three years.
This is the first year Elberta has ever had a mascot. The school sent out some names for students to vote on. Baxter won… as a write-in option. Now the inaugural Elbert High School Warrior’s name is Baxter.
See our full story about the touching tribute tonight at 10.
