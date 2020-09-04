Elberta High School honors Baxter Duddy’s fighting spirit by naming Warrior mascot after him

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The fighting spirit of 8-year-old Baxter Duddy is living on through a different type of warrior.

Baxter died last year after battling brain and spine tumors for three years.

This is the first year Elberta has ever had a mascot. The school sent out some names for students to vote on. Baxter won… as a write-in option. Now the inaugural Elbert High School Warrior’s name is Baxter.

See our full story about the touching tribute tonight at 10.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories