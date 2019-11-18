Elberta High School cuts ribbon on bright future

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County school and local officials took part in the celebration that was years in the making.

The new high school wing includes classrooms, a band room, science labs and library. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the completion of the new building is just the beginning.

“It’s a dream that is still continuing. There is more that is going to be added. There is a stadium coming up in the back that will be ready next fall, the board is helping out there. There are some additions that are going on in other areas of the school. This is just so big for the town of Elberta,” Tyler said.

Elberta High School is part of the “pay-as-you-go” building projects to address the continued student growth in the county.

Tyler says the next high school to open will be in Orange Beach and is on schedule to open this Fall.