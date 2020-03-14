Elberta German Sausage Festival postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2020 Elberta German Sausage Festival has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The Elberta Volunteer Fire Department says they will re-evaluate in a month, but the Sausage Festival scheduled for the end of March has been canceled for now.

Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Scheer says the decision was made after the governor’s press conference and the suspension of school for two and a half weeks.

