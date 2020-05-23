Elberta German Sausage Festival doing first-ever drive-through only Saturday

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an event that has never been canceled, and despite the Coronavirus, it is still happening today, sort of. The Elberta German Sausage Festival is happening this morning starting at 8. Volunteer firefighters are selling 2,000 pounds or one ton of sausage to help raise money for their organization.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the popular event is forced to alter the usual plans. Traffic will enter from Main Street onto Oak Street. Vehicles will then turn onto Chicago Street. The festival usually garners large crowds with several arts and crafts vendors. It appears that will not be part of the festival this year.