Elberta fire chief says department needs help from community

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t something Elberta Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Scheer expected last year, forcing a change as to how their biggest fundraisers was handled. The typically booming Elberta German Sausage Festival was turned into a drive-thru event, resulting in a significant drop in donations.

“We have a lot of expenses with truck payments and turnout gear and all the normal expenses that goes along with firefighting, but we also have insurance payments that we need to pay,” said Chief Scheer.

He says tropical weather has also impacted the festival and over the last five years the department had endured a lot.

“Sally hit. We have buildings that are damaged. We have a fire station that needs a roof on it,” Scheer explained.

That’s why he sent a letter out this week, asking residents to donate $50 to the department and for business owners to give $100 if they’re able to do so. One of the problems the department is facing deals with responding to more EMS calls than ever before. It’s a problem seen across Baldwin County.

“This year has been the busiest that Elberta Fire Department has ever been,” said Scheer, looking back on the last year.

The 20 volunteers responded to over 500 calls last year and the chief says that number continues to climb.

“I’ve been chief since 2015 and that’s double the calls that we were running in 2015,” he added.

The Elberta German Sausage Festival should resume its’ traditional event later this month.