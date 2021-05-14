Elberta family helping other families coping with childhood cancer

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Duddy family is raising money to bring a plane to the Fairhope Airport that will help transport families to and from out-of-area hospital visits for children with cancer.

“It helps me. It helps my heart. It’s given me a purpose,” said Brook Duddy. She lost her son Baxter in 2019 when he was just 8 years old. Ever since, she’s felt compelled to help other families going through what she and her family did.

We first met Baxter at the Fairhope Airport, when Pilots for Christ took him and his family to a children’s hospital in Georgia. Pilots for Christ operates across the entire state of Alabama, and Brook is piggybacking off of that initiative to get a plane that will provide this service for Baldwin County families specifically.

“Being able to help these families get where they need to be but then back to be with their family, so Bax Strong’s Fighter Flight will hopefully have a plane within the year, and we’ll be able to do this in Baxter’s name and in his memory,” she said.

If you would like to help donate, click here.