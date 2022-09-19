ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG)– On Friday, September 16, Elberta Elementary was given the National Blue Ribbon Award, recognizing the school as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Achievements, progress and a good learning environment are just some of the requirements needed to earn the National Blue-Ribbon Award. Elberta Elementary School’s principal Jenny Breazeale announced the school was one of the 297 schools to be named a National Blue Ribbon School.

“When we earned this, like you said, it wasn’t just an academic and it wasn’t necessarily our staff and students, it’s for the community, and it’s for Baldwin County Schools, I mean we all can celebrate,” Breazeale said.

There were only 5 schools in the state of Alabama to receive this National Blue-Ribbon award, and Elberta Elementary was one of them. But getting this award was not easy and there thousands of schools as competition.

“With COVID, we have just had so many transitions, and my goodness just the perseverance that we have had to have throughout the past couple of years, just to continue to teach and love our kids” Breazeale said.

This is the first time Elberta Elementary has earned the award and Breazeale said it’s well deserved.

“Elberta is just a special place” Breazeale said.

The U.S. Department of Education will formally recognize the 273 public and 24 private schools at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC in November. Breazeale said there will be a local celebration soon.