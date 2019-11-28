Elberta boy, Bax Duddy, inspires Georgia doctors

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Everyone who knew Baxter Duddy called him a superhero. He lost his battle to cancer in August – but his superpowers are still present at the Georgia Cancer Center in Augusta.

Baxter’s radiation technician Megan Lumpkin made him a custom Spiderman radiation mask that Baxter used for his treatments. Baxter’s mom Brook says they would tell Baxter the treatment would help turn him into a superhero to fight his cancer.

And the trend has carried on through Lumpkin.

“Turn into Spider man or whoever they want to be. 5 minutes that they don’t have to worry. It’s something neat that they can look forward to where they don’t have to think about something,” she said. “Paint it to whatever they want it to be. If it’s a girl it’s usually a unicorn, right now unicorns are a big thing.”

These masks are one way little Baxter is making true what his parents told him all along, that little boys are just superheroes in disguise.

“He inspired all of us, just the way that he cared about everybody and just his selflessness,” said Lumpkin. “And I mean, he’s a kid.”